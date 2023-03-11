Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi NCR: Quick getaways near Delhi NCR for last-minute planners

Delhi is the main connection to a number of vacation destinations, including monuments, national parks, and heritage sites, making it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to enjoy a break. The list of weekend getaways from Delhi includes destinations close to the capital, with a focus on out-of-the-ordinary places that are best visited over two to three days. Here is a list that would help you while making last minute decisions:

Agra

If you are seeking a much-needed classic retreat, 5 hours away from Delhi NCR, the land of Taj should not be missed. Home to one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal in Agra draws visitors from far and wide, making it the most popular tourist site in India.

Jaipur

A 5–6-hour drive from Delhi, NCR, lies Jaipur. The pink city has a warm atmosphere that is hard to miss. People who love history have a lot to explore because of the wonderful places such as forts, palaces, and temples, along with artefacts from the past.

Jim Corbett National Park

Travelling a distance of 245 km from Delhi, one arrives at Corbett National Park, a wonderful destination for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. The park explores wildlife in its natural habitat and is also a great place to discover rare flora and fauna.

Rishikesh and Haridwar

A 4-hour drive from Delhi-NCR is worthwhile when adventure, positivity, spirituality, and serene nature awaits you. Haridwar and Rishikesh, which are both referred to as "the Gateway to God" and the "Yoga Capital of the World," can both be visited in one trip.

Mathura and Vrindavan

This holistic duo of cities makes it possible to travel to two places simultaneously. Vrindavan is 160 km away from Delhi. Enriched by the temples dedicated to Lord Krishna and his life, you will return feeling renewed. Travellers frequently continue to swarm both of these locations.

Parwanoo

It's one of the peaceful locations where one may leave Delhi, NCR, for a brief getaway and still feel at home. A 5–6 hour drive from home, the nature of Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh is a bliss to watch. Visiting other adjacent hill towns like Kasauli, Dagshai, and Pinjore from here is also a great idea.

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

For people who enjoy birdwatching and spending quality time with nature, the bird sanctuary is unquestionably one of the best locations. The destination calls for a 2-hour drive from Delhi and hosts more than 220 species of migrating birds.

Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary

Located 2 hours away from Delhi, in the arms of the Aravali hill range, this wildlife sanctuary stands as an ideal quick-trip hotspot for the residents of Delhi and the NCR. It is home to more than 193 different bird species, 80 different butterfly species, and more

