Coronavirus: Tirupati temple shut for devotees

Tirumala's famous Balaji temple shut down for devotees amid coronavirus scare

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday announced closure of Tirumala's famous Balaji temple for devotees as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of Covid-19. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of India's richest temple, shut down the ghat road leading towards hill shrine. Devotees heading towards the temple were turned back.

The move was taken hours after a devotee from Maharashtra showed suspected symptoms of Covid-19 and was sent to a hospital in Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nani announced in Amaravati that all major temples would remain shut till March 31. He, however, said the regular rituals would be performed but devotees would not be allowed to have darshan.

He said major mosques and churches across the state would also remain shut to prevent public congregation. He said the priests could conduct the rituals.