Planning a pre-wedding shoot? Check out these modern trends

A pre-wedding shoot is kind of mandatory these days and one must not miss the fun it has in itself. It brings confidence in the couple before the final wedding photography. Not just for the couple, but it becomes easier for the photographer as he will be able to know the couple better. He can understand the best work for you.

Pre-wedding shoots are after it is introduced has now an array of options and it is customized as per couple’s demand, requirements, tastes, and preferences. There are unlimited options and depends on the photographer about how many varieties he/she can offer. Mr. Sumit Sahni, founder of Sumit Productions, has listed out some modern trends for pre-wedding shoots.

Fun Shoot

You can be as quirky and fun as you and your partner are okay with. Being quirky is the never-ending trend and it can never go out of fashion.

Shoot with props

Just like frames, using props are so much in trend and add fun to the love story and make it perfect.



Shoot at night under the sky

A beautiful love story could become more mesmerizing when crated under the twinkling sky. Full moon nights are the beautiful nights and the entire sky is swamped with stars.

Traversing the city

Traversing the city could be another exciting real fun along with the couple and many chances are there that the couple has not explored the city and it could give the chance to the couple to explore more.

Picnic Shot

Picturing just the couple during picnic would look so great with relaxing moments, romantic feelings, chit-chatting and what not.

Boat-ride

Boat scenes look so romantic in movies so why not create on such amazing memory with your partner eyeing amidst the way, looking at each other.

Miniature Photography

Miniature Photography is the new trend and it creates real-time interesting photos of the couple as it looks hilariously amusing.'

Shoot with pets

Having clicks with a pet is another shoot which is grabbing most of the attention.

Shoot with smoke bombs

Smoke bombs are not just for birthday parties now but are used for pre-wedding shoots as well.