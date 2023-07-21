Why is National Mango Day celebrated? Know top varieties of mango

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why National Mango Day is celebrated on July 22 and the top varieties of delicious fruit.

Mangoes are one of the most beloved fruits in India, so it makes sense that there would be an entire day dedicated to them. Not only are mangoes delicious, but they are also packed with vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health. National Mango Day is celebrated each year on July 22 as an opportunity to celebrate the delicious and versatile fruit and its many varieties.

Mangoes are tropical fruit that has been cultivated in India for thousands of years. The fruit has been a staple in Indian cuisine for centuries and is loved by countless people around the world. It is believed that National Mango Day was first celebrated in India back in the 16th century as a way to pay homage to this beloved fruit.

National Mango Day is a day to celebrate the sweet and tangy flavour of the mango, its many varieties, and its cultural importance in India. On this day, people can enjoy mango-flavoured dishes, drinks, desserts, and other treats. There are also lots of mango-themed events that take place throughout the day such as mango-eating competitions, mango festivals, and even mango-themed marathons.

One of the most popular ways to celebrate National Mango Day is to try out different varieties of mangoes. There are hundreds of different types of mangoes grown around the world, but some of the most popular varieties in India include Alphonso, Kesar, Dasheri, Langra, and Chaunsa.

Top varieties of mango

The Alphonso mango is one of the most popular varieties of mangoes in India. It has a rich, sweet flavour and a tender texture that makes it perfect for eating fresh or using in recipes. The Kesar variety has a distinct yellow colour and sweet flavour that makes it great for making shakes and desserts. The Dasheri mango has a sweet aroma and juicy texture that make it perfect for making chutneys or eating fresh. The Langra mango has an intense flavour that makes it ideal for making pickles or curries. And finally, the Chaunsa mango has a unique flavour that makes it perfect for making juices or jams

