What is Black Friday? What do people do… know everything here

For the past few days, there has been a lot of discussion about Black Friday on social media and various internet sites. This day is now being discussed not only in foreign countries but also in India. Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving Day in the United States, falling on the fourth Thursday of November. It is often considered the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Many retailers offer significant discounts and promotions on Black Friday, and over the years it has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. This year Black Friday will be celebrated on November 24 i.e. today. Let us tell you that Black Friday started in the United States.

What is Black Friday?

It is said that Black Friday is celebrated after Thanksgiving in America. However, now it is celebrated all over the world on this day. Shops open very early on this day, sometimes even in the middle of the night or on the day of Thanksgiving itself. There are many myths in the name of Black Friday. According to some people, this day is named so because retail shopkeepers get very good sales on this day and they do not have to face any losses. The second thing is that this name is related to the Philadelphia Police.

What is Black Friday's history?

The history of this day is somewhat unique. In the 1950s, police in Philadelphia used the term 'Black Friday' to describe the lawlessness the day after Thanksgiving. At that time, hundreds of tourists used to come to the city to watch football matches, which caused many problems for the police. Even many retailers in the city also saw long queues outside their stores, which led to the use of this term. In the year 1961, many businessmen tried to name it “Big Friday”, but it never happened. In the year 1985, Black Friday became very popular throughout America. Since 2013, Black Friday has been celebrated all over the world.

