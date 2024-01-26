Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Republic Day 2024: Best wishes, quotes, messages and more

On January 26th, India celebrates Republic Day, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. This year holds special significance as it commemorates the 75th Republic Day. It is a day of great importance and pride for every Indian, as it symbolises the country's journey towards democracy, freedom, and progress.

The Republic Day celebrations are held with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across the nation. The main event takes place at Rajpath in New Delhi, where a grand parade is organised. This year, the parade is centred around the themes of "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka," showcasing the progress and democratic spirit of India.

The significance of Republic Day

Republic Day is a momentous occasion that reminds us of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the visionary makers of our constitution. It signifies the transition of India from a colonial rule to a sovereign, democratic republic. The constitution, one of the longest in the world, laid the foundations for a nation that upholds justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Republic Day 2024: Wishes and Messages

Republic Day is an occasion to express our love for the country and honour the sacrifices made by our heroes. It is a time to reflect on the ideals of our constitution and pledge towards building a better future for our nation. Here are some inspirational messages and wishes to share with your loved ones on this special day:

"On this auspicious occasion of the 75th Republic Day, let us come together to celebrate our country's extraordinary diversity and unity. Happy Republic Day!"

"May the spirit of freedom inspire us to build a future that is prosperous, just, and inclusive for all. Happy Republic Day!"

"Wishing you a Republic Day filled with moments of pride, joy, and the company of loved ones. Celebrate the spirit of India. Happy Republic Day!"

"As we celebrate our nation's essence, let's remember the sacrifices that shaped our destiny. Happy Republic Day!"

"May the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity guide us on the path of progress and unity. Happy Republic Day!"

"On this Republic Day, let's honour the visionaries who shaped our destiny and work towards a future that reflects their ideals. Jai Hind!"

"Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed their lives for us. Happy Republic Day!"

"Proud to be part of this great nation. Happy Republic Day!"

"Unity in diversity, celebrating the spirit of Republic Day! Happy Republic Day!"

"May the tricolour always fly high, symbolising the strength, unity, and pride of our great nation. Happy Republic Day!"

Republic Day 2024: Quotes

The words of our visionaries continue to inspire us on this special day. Here are some quotes from prominent figures who played a significant role in shaping India's destiny:

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - BR Ambedkar

"Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic." - Indira Gandhi

"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda

"You must be the change you want to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Freedom is not merely the absence of restraint, but the opportunity to live." - Jawaharlal Nehru

Republic Day 2024: HD Images, and Facebook & WhatsApp greetings

