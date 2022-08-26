Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Iconic quotes by the divine lady

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOTHER_THERESA_SAINT_OF_INDIA Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Iconic sayings by her

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, Macedonia, to a devoted Catholic family as Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu. She acquired her name at Loreto Convent, Dublin, Ireland. People who knew Mother Teresa realised she had a mystical touch before she was anointed. St.Teresa got authorization from the Holy See on October 7, 1950, to establish her own organization,The Missionaries of Charity. The organization, started by Mother Teresa in 1950, is about to complete 72 years of work in India this year.The lady, who was full of love and empathy, led mankind around the world and continued to undertake charitable work till her demise. She was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work with The Missionaries of Charity, followed by the Bharat Ratna in 1980. Saint Teresa suffered a heart attack in Rome, while visiting Pope John Paul II in 1983. She was fitted with a pacemaker in 1989 after suffering a second attack. She left for her heavenly abode on September 5, 1997 in Kolkata. On her 112th birth anniversary, let's remember iconic quotes by the divine soul.

Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin. Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing. The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved. I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples. If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Love is a fruit in season at all times and within reach of every hand. It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.

