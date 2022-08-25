Mike Tyson fans troll Liger makers for 'forced' cameo of boxing legend, netizens say 'so damn irritating'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Mike Tyson has a cameo role in Liger

Mike Tyson's cameo role in Liger has divided the fans on social media. The boxing legend has a small part in the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger, which hit the screens on August 25. Many are commenting that Tyson has been reduced to a comic character and the makers did not do justice to the boxing legend in his Bollywood debut.

Mike Tyson's cameo in Liger; know details

One of the reasons fans were excited for Liger was Mike Tyson's cameo role in it. However, some have been disappointed in how he has been presented in the movie. As per the spoilers floating on the internet, Mike Tyson is Vijay's character's father in the movie. Hence the tagline 'crossbreed' for Liger. Tyson's entry scene in Liger has also leaked on social media as the film hit the screens on Thursday. Many were disappointed with Tyson's role in Liger.

Fans react to Mike Tyson's cameo in Liger

Liger cameo role featuring Mike Tyson has been receiving more hate than appreciation. One of the social media users commented, "Made

@MikeTyson A Comedian Which Was Soo Damn Irritating (sic)." Another one said, "Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST (sic)."

Read: IndiGo flight Captain wins people over with announcements in both English and Punjabi | Watch Video

Mike Tyson forgot about Bollywood debut in Liger?

Amid fans criticising Mike Tyson's cameo role in Liger, a video of the boxer has been going viral on social media. In it, during a discussion for a podcast, Tyson was asked about his Bollywood debut. However, Tyson failed to recollect what 'Bollywood' film he has shot for and asked the podcast hosts to remind him.

Read: Akshay Kumar's look-alike spotted by netizens in House of The Dragon, pics leave internet in splits

Read More Trending News