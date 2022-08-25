IndiGo flight Captain wins people over with announcements in both English and Punjabi | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : DANVIR_CHAUHAN, CONCEPTALLIANCE IndiGo flight Captain capture hearts with his unique announcement

In-flight announcements in India are usually seen in Hindi and English languages. However, in a rare occurrence, an IndiGo flight captain who was flying the airbus from Bangalore to Chandigarh made announcements in English and Punjabi. The video is making waves on the internet and the netizens are all praising the captain for his unique announcement.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared a video of an IndiGo flight Captain, who made the announcement in his native language and captured the hearts of passengers. The Captain began the announcement in English, saying that after a while, passengers on the right side of the plane would be able to see Hyderabad and those on the left would be able to see Puttaparthi. Then he shifted to Punjabi and explained that as we proceed, Bhopal will be on the right side and Jaipur will be on the left. He remarked in humour that folks in the aisle seats couldn't do anything but stare at each other.

"Lesson learnt is what? take a window seat. A special mention to all the persons in uniform, in defence, paramilitary and veterans who are flying with us, I salute you.", the captain added.

He further went on, requesting people to wear face masks all the time. "Your luggage is safe. Till the time the doors don't open, kindly remain seated. Luggage is totally safe with you, Jai Hind Vande Mataram," he signs off.

One of the comments from a person named KJ Singh read, "He is Rajbir, ex Navy Officer, son of Col Sukhinder Singh of 2 Sikh, S/O Maj Inder Singh of 2 Sikh. Rajbir’s Nana, Maj. Harikishen Singh ( Skinner’s Horse)".

Netizens reaction

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the Captain for his unique flight announcement. They flocked to the comment section to laud him. One user wrote, "Took so many flights to Chandigarh n never got this Captain!!! Kya fayda?(What’s the point)". Another user wrote, "I flew with the same gentleman as our captain (plane coming from IXC) this year. He gave a similar briefing - crisp & enjoyable. His flying skills were at par with his language skills. Had a smooth flight and landing despite cloudy & windy weather due to monsoon. A third user commented, "A dash of humour always help lighten up the atmosphere. Well done Captain. Would like to fly with you some day."



The Captain's creative announcement with a tinge of humour made everyone an admirer of him while hoping to travel on his flight someday.

