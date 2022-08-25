Balochistan Floods: Coke Studio's Wahab Ali Bugti gets help after Internet explodes to help singer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NISHAT64 Wahab Ali Bugti

Balochistan Floods: Heavy rains and flash floods in Afghanistan over the past week have affected several provinces. Between August 16 and 21, flash floods have killed and injured many across the country including property damages. horrific videos and photos of families crying for help have surfaced on social media breaking millions of hearts online. One such photo is of Wahab Ali Bugti and his family. The singer came to the limelight after he featured in Coke Studios' popular song Kana Yaari.

They have lost so much in these difficult times and have been forced to live by taking shelter under a cot. The photos that went viral on Twitter are captioned, “Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home.”

Soon after, Wahab's co-singers from Coke Studio and many others offered help and also shared his bank account details to support the singer and his family. After the magnanimous support and surge on social media Wahab and his family were reportedly recused by the army. As per reports by Pakistani Media, a statement issued by the CM Secretariat states that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo reached out to officials to help Wahab. Following this, the singer and his family were shifted to Dera Murad Jamali.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have so far lost their lives in the ongoing floods across Pakistan. Due to the catastrophic impact of rainfall in Balochistan, the death toll in the province has reached 230, with at least five lives lost on Tuesday, according to the PDMA, Geo News reported. The death tally includes 110 men, 55 women, and 65 children.

In Sindh's Larkana district, more than 200 houses have been ravaged and flooding has claimed the lives of 22 people in the span of three days.

Educational institutions across the province have been closed till August 27.

