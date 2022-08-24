Did you hear 'OM' in NASA's black hole sound video? IPS officer & many more claim they do

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NASAEXOPLANETS Representative image

Did you hear 'OM' in NASA's black hole sound video? Netizens couldn't believe it when NASA released an audio clip claiming that they have the sound of a black hole located hundreds of lightyears away from earth. In a 34-second audio clip, one can hear gibberish sounds. While everybody had their theories about how it sounds, many users on Twitter claim they hear 'OM'.

Sharing the video, NASA wrote, "The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"

Tamil Nadu's ADGP, Sandeep Mittal, re-tweeted NASA's viral audio clip of black hole's sound and wrote in Hindi," This sound has been named Om by our sages. The advent of the universe and its end -- everything is Om. This sound has the capacity to bring about the end of the world. This is more impactful than anything, organism, or planet. When we say it is called superstition, but when NASA says it is science".

Echoing similar sentiments another one said, "Listen closely...! NASA scientists have discovered sound vibrations in deep Space black hole... the clear Sound of OM !!! Share Widely and Proud of this..! May this Bring peace and Health to one and all," a user tweeted.

Likewise, a third one shared, "This is Big one.. Earlier we used to believe that there is no sound in space but NASA discovered there is sound in space. They called it sound of black hole (Mahakal) Listen this sound n see the geometry.. Doesn't it sound n look like OM?"

"'Om'being the primordial sound of creation as per hindu texts (written in 400BC or more). The same sound which is detected from a black hole in 2022. Something is either being created or destroyed in it. But youth won't accept it until modern science proves it. #BlackHole #nasa," opined a Twitter user. There were many such who heard the same:

What do you think? Did you hear the 'Om' in NASA's viral black hole sound clip?

Read More Trending News