One labourer killed, two injured in wall collapse near The Lodhi Hotel in Delhi

New Delhi:

A late-night excavation near The Lodhi Hotel in central Delhi turned tragic after a wall collapsed on workers digging near a drain, leaving one labourer dead and two others injured.

According to officials, the incident occurred during excavation work being carried out near the drain close to the hotel. The wall suddenly gave way, trapping three workers under the debris.

Police received a call about the collapse at around 1:45 a.m. and immediately rushed to the spot along with teams from the Delhi Fire Services. Rescue operations were launched promptly, with firefighters and emergency personnel working through the night to clear the rubble and locate the trapped workers.

Two labourers were rescued from the debris and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, rescuers faced significant challenges in reaching the third worker, who remained trapped under the collapsed structure for an extended period. After a prolonged operation, he was pulled out from the rubble but was declared dead.

Authorities said JCB machines were deployed during the night to remove the debris and assist in the rescue efforts. Preliminary information suggests that the workers were engaged in drain excavation work when the wall unexpectedly collapsed.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and whether any safety lapses contributed to the tragedy.