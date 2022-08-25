DYK Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara got National Bravery Award at 12? Know all about her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANTARASRIVASTAVA Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara got National Gallantry Award

Raju Srivastava, who has been a celebrated comedian for years now, suffered a sudden heart attack when he was exercising in the gym in Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital and has been on a ventilator since August 10. The comedian's family has been regularly updating fans about his health and has revealed that he is on his way to recovery. While Raju Srivastava is a talented comedian, do you know that his daughter Antana is equally skilled?

Who is Antara Srivastava?

Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara may not take the legacy of her father forward by venturing into stand-up comedy, but she is part of the showbiz. She is a director by profession and has assisted on many films.

Interestingly, Antara is also a National Gallantry award winner. She received the honour when she was just 12. What happened is that thieves broke into Raju Srivastava's house when only Antara and her mother were present. It was reported that the thieves carried many weapons in order to rob the house. However, Antara managed to sneak into the bedroom and called her father and the police to report the incident. She even called for help from the bedroom window.

Antara then was awarded the National Bravery Award in 2006 for her courage from then president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Antara Professional Work

Antara has worked as an assistant producer and director in many films. She worked for Flying Dream Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2013. Her films include 'Fullu', 'Paltan', 'The Job', 'Pataakha' and 'Speed ​​Dial'.

Read More Trending News