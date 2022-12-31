Saturday, December 31, 2022
     
New-year-theme
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Happy New Year 2023: Which countries will celebrate January 1 first and last? Know here

Happy New Year 2023: Which countries will celebrate January 1 first and last? Know here

New Year's eve is here and with the morning sunrise, the world will welcome 2023. But which countries observe January 1 first and last? Know here.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2022 18:40 IST
New Year 2023
Image Source : FREEPIK Which country will celebrate New Year 2023 first and last?

Happy New Year 2023: All around the world, partygoers around the world are high on party spirit. 2022 is going away with each passing minute and with the dawn, we will enter 2023. The world will erupt with enthusiasm and welcome 2023 on a high note. But which countries will see the dawn of the new year first and last? Find out this interesting trivia here.  

Which country celebrates New Year first?

Kiritimati Island - also known as Christmas Island - and a string of 10 other mostly uninhabited islands in the central Pacific Ocean will be the first to ring in 2023. Despite lying directly south of Hawaii, Kiritimati Island will celebrate the New Year nearly a full day earlier. At 11 am GMT the tiny Pacific island of Tonga heads into a fresh year along with New Zealand and Samoa. 11 am GMT is 4.30 pm in India on December 31. 

Read: Happy New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images for Facebook & WhatsApp greetings

 

Where will the New Year arrive last?

Due to various time zones, some countries have to wait longer than others to usher in New Year. The last place to ring in 2023 will be Baker Island and Howland Island. they will see the New Year at 12 pm GMT on January 1.

Related Stories
New Year's: No plans of stepping outside? 5 things to do all by yourself at home

New Year's: No plans of stepping outside? 5 things to do all by yourself at home

Happy New Year 2023: Briyani, Fondue to Rava Cake, celebrate with these scrumptious dishes

Happy New Year 2023: Briyani, Fondue to Rava Cake, celebrate with these scrumptious dishes

New Year 2023: These zodiac signs will party the hardest

New Year 2023: These zodiac signs will party the hardest

Read: Cocktail recipes for your New Year's eve bash that will get the party started 

 

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Top News

Related Lifestyle News

Latest News