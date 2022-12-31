Happy New Year 2023: Which countries will celebrate January 1 first and last? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Which country will celebrate New Year 2023 first and last?

Happy New Year 2023: All around the world, partygoers around the world are high on party spirit. 2022 is going away with each passing minute and with the dawn, we will enter 2023. The world will erupt with enthusiasm and welcome 2023 on a high note. But which countries will see the dawn of the new year first and last? Find out this interesting trivia here.

Which country celebrates New Year first?

Kiritimati Island - also known as Christmas Island - and a string of 10 other mostly uninhabited islands in the central Pacific Ocean will be the first to ring in 2023. Despite lying directly south of Hawaii, Kiritimati Island will celebrate the New Year nearly a full day earlier. At 11 am GMT the tiny Pacific island of Tonga heads into a fresh year along with New Zealand and Samoa. 11 am GMT is 4.30 pm in India on December 31.

Where will the New Year arrive last?

Due to various time zones, some countries have to wait longer than others to usher in New Year. The last place to ring in 2023 will be Baker Island and Howland Island. they will see the New Year at 12 pm GMT on January 1.

