Delhi Trade Fair 2023: Important dates, ticket prices and other details here

Delhi Trade Fair 2023: Under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade,' the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair 2023 (IITF) commenced on November 14, 2023. Serving as a vital platform for showcasing entrepreneurial prowess, the 14-day-long event provides a stage for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), non-governmental agencies, artisans, and self-help groups to exhibit their products and services.

The annual IITF fair, set to conclude on November 27, is a highly anticipated event in the national capital, drawing significant crowds. This initiative aims to foster connections between these entities and potential customers, facilitating the promotion and recognition of their contributions.

India International Trade Fair 2023 (IITF) in New Delhi: Here are the key details

Date and Duration: The fair runs from November 14 to November 27, with the initial five days exclusive to business visitors and opening to the general public from November 19 onward.

Venue: The event takes place in New Delhi.

Theme: This year's theme is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade."

Ticket Prices: First Five Days (Business Visitors): Entry is priced at Rs 500.

General Public (November 19 to 27): The General Pass costs Rs 1,800.

Saturdays and Sundays: Tickets are Rs 150 for individuals above 18 years and Rs 60 for children.

Tickets are Rs 150 for individuals above 18 years and Rs 60 for children. Regular Weekdays: On weekdays, ticket prices are Rs 80 for adults and Rs 40 for children.

Note: These details provide a comprehensive overview of the IITF 2023, catering to both business professionals and the general public, showcasing a diverse range of products and services.

How to Book IITF 2023 Entry Tickets Online?

Follow these steps to book entry tickets for IITF 2023 online

Visit the official website of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 or Paytm Insider.

Navigate to the "Ticket Booking" or "Visitor Registration" section on the homepage.

Click on the designated link to proceed to the ticket booking portal.

Give your personal details and the number of tickets required.

Select the date and time slot for your visit

Choose the type of ticket (e.g., general admission, VIP, etc.)

Go to the payment gateway to make the payment using a credit/debit card, net banking, etc.

Once the payment is done, you will get a confirmation of your booking along with the e-tickets via email or as a downloadable file.

Print the e-tickets or save them on your mobile device.

