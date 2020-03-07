International Women's Day 2020:Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp, Facebook

International Women's Day 2019:Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp, Facebook

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th all around the world every year. It is not just the day to celebrate womanhood but also to honour the women achievers who opened their wings and dared to fly high in the sky. On this day, without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political; women across the globe are honoured for their sterling contribution in our lives. Each year, the day highlights a theme on which we should collectively work and make the world a better place for women to live in. Speaking of this year's campaign theme, it is “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change.”

On this day, let’s wish the beautiful women in our lives with these heart-touching and inspiring International Women’s Day 2020 quotes.

International Women’s Day 2020: HD Wallpapers and Images

International Women’s Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages

Woman must not accept; she must challenge. She must not be awed by that which has been built up around her; she must reverence that woman in her which struggles for expression. Happy International Women's Day 2020!

The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description. Happy International Women's Day 2020!

Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others. Happy International Women's Day 2020!

I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been. Happy International Women's Day 2020!

Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess -the queen protects the king. Happy women's day.

The beauty of a woman must be seen from in her eyes because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides. Happy women's day!

