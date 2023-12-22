Trail Mix to Cookies: Quick and healthy Christmas recipes that made it to Santa's good list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Quick and healthy Christmas recipes.

This holiday season, treat yourself to the joy of wholesome and delightful flavours with delicious 'Santa's Good List' Christmas recipes. These quick and healthy delights are sure to add a burst of festive cheer to your celebrations, ensuring you stay on the nice side of Santa's list. Dry fruits, often a staple during the festive season, bring a special touch to our recipes. They not only add richness and flavour but are also packed with essential nutrients. This unique fusion of indulgence and health is suggested by Marisha Baurai, Food Innovation Technologist at Farmley – a healthy snacking brand. Let's dive into the magic of flavours and create memories that will last a lifetime!

Festive Nut and Fruit Bark

Ingredients:

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, pistachios), chopped

1/2 cup Farmley dried cranberries

1/4 cup Farmley dried apricots, chopped

1/4 cup raisins

A pinch of sea salt

Directions:

1. Melt the dark chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl over simmering water or in the microwave, stirring until smooth.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. Spread the melted chocolate evenly on the parchment paper.

4. Sprinkle the mixed nuts, dried cranberries, chopped apricots, and raisins over the melted chocolate.

5. Add a pinch of sea salt for a sweet and salty contrast.

6. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours or until the chocolate is completely set.

7. Once set, break the bark into pieces and store it in an airtight container.

Spiced Christmas Trail Mix

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds

1 cup cashews

1 cup pecans

1 cup dried cherries

1 cup dried pineapple, diced

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon melted coconut oil

A pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F (163°C).

2. In a large bowl, combine almonds, cashews, pecans, dried cherries, and dried pineapple.

3. In a small bowl, mix cinnamon, nutmeg, ground cloves, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, and a pinch of salt.

4. Pour the spice mixture over the nut and fruit mixture, tossing to coat evenly.

5. Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

6. Bake for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the nuts are toasted and the mixture is fragrant.

7. Allow the trail mix to cool completely before transferring it to an airtight container.

Cranberry Walnut Orange Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup Farmley dried cranberries

1 cup Farmley chopped walnuts

Zest one orange

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla extract.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add this to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

5. Fold in the dried cranberries, chopped walnuts, and orange zest.

6. Drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheets.

7. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden.

8. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Honey Roasted Nut Mix

Ingredients:

2 cups mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pecans, walnuts)

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon melted butter

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F (163°C).

2. In a bowl, mix the honey, melted butter, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and sea salt.

3. Add the mixed nuts to the bowl and toss until they are evenly coated with the honey mixture.

4. Spread the nuts in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

5. Roast in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the nuts are golden brown and fragrant.

6. Allow the nut mix to cool completely before breaking it into clusters.

7. Store in an airtight container.

Chocolate fruit and nut cake

Ingredients:

For the cake

1 + ¼ (150g) cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup (25g) cocoa powder

1 teaspoon (5g) baking powder

½ teaspoon (2.5g) baking soda

¼ teaspoon (2g) cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon (1g) ginger

⅛ teaspoon (1g) clove

⅛ teaspoon (1g) grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon (5g) orange zest

½ cup (110ml) vegetable oil

¾ cup (150g) brown sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon (5g) vanilla extract

For soak

⅓ cup (80ml) orange juice

⅓ cup (75ml) water

1 tablespoon (7ml) lemon juice

¼ cup (40g) raisins

¼ cup (48g) dried apricots

⅛ cup (20g) dried cranberries

1 cup (240g) tutti frutti

⅛ cup (21g) prunes

For folding

¼ cup (35g) almonds

¼ cup (35g) cashews

¼ cup (28g) walnuts

Directions:

1. In a saucepan, take orange juice, lemon juice and water.

2. Add tutti frutti, raisins, dried apricots, dried cranberries and prunes to the juice mix and cook till the mixture thickens and the dry fruits absorb all the juices. Set aside.

3. Preheat the oven to 160 degrees C and line an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

4. In a bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, spices and orange zest and set aside.

5. Whisk together brown sugar and oil in a separate bowl until pale and well combined.

6. Now add the eggs to the oil and sugar mixture and mix well.

7. Add the vanilla extract.

8. Gently fold in the dry ingredients and mix until everything is well combined and there are no large flour pockets in the batter. Do not over-mix at this stage.

9. Keep a small portion of the soaked dry fruits aside and fold in the rest along with the chopped walnuts, almonds and cashews in the batter and transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan.

10. Bake at 165C for 45-50 minutes or only until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

11. Allow the cake to cool and serve!

