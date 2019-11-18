Head to these places in CR Park, Delhi for the best 'Bengali meal' ever!

Bengalis are known to be one of India's most culturally rich communities. Be it music, dance or literature- their claim to fame is their art. Another very important part of their culture is food. Think Roshogulla, Sandesh, Fish curries and Daab Chingri- Got hungry kya? Well, you're not alone. Bengali cuisine has its fans in everyone and everywhere. And we are going to talk about a few such places in this article; situated in Delhi's own little Kolkata- Amar Chittaranjan Park.

Get ready to bookmark this page right away!

The first stop in your Bengali food walk should be Kolkata Biryani House to taste its signature Kolkata Biryani. It's Chicken Tikka and egg biryani are equally popular. You can then head to Maa Tara restaurant which is famous for its Mutton Curry. It is situated in CR Park Market 2.

Mutton curry

Amar Shonar Bangla's Bengali Fish Thali is a paradise for all the seafood lovers. It is authentic to its roots and will remind you of Bengal in Delhi. Feast on Roshogulla and Mishti Doi to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Fish Thali

No Bengali food drive can ever be complete without hogging gol-gappas or as Bengalis call it, Puchka. Head to Ruju Puchka Wala for the best puchkas in town. Chaat lovers can also try its chaat that is equally good.

Puchka

Though this list is endless, we would like to leave somethings for you to discover on your own. Go head to CR Park Market now and let gluttony take over!

Where: Chittaranjan Park Market 1 & 2, South Delhi

Have a happy (full) day!