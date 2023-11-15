This latest skirt worth Rs 77,000 is nothing more than your basic towel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM This latest 'towel sirt' worth Rs 77,000 is just like a basic towel.

Known for its daring fashion choices and love of trolling, Balenciaga has garnered notice one more time with the introduction of its newest design, the 'towel' skirt. The firm, which is renowned for challenging traditional fashion standards, used terry cotton for this unique item.

People have been expressing their shock and disbelief at this seemingly ludicrous item on the internet, which has created a buzz. Some people have even gone so far as to refer to it as a joke or a scam. But is this towel skirt more interesting than it first appears? Let's examine this more closely and uncover the truth behind Balenciaga's most recent design.

First things first, let's talk about the price of $1800 (Rs 77,000) for a skirt made out of a towel may seem outrageous to most of us, and rightfully so. With that amount of money, one could buy multiple designer clothes or even go on a luxurious vacation. So why would anyone be willing to spend such a hefty sum on what essentially looks like an oversized hand towel?

Well, for starters, Balenciaga is known for its high-end and avant-garde designs. The brand has a reputation for pushing boundaries and challenging traditional fashion norms. This towel skirt is just another example of their unconventional approach to fashion.

But is the towel skirt really just a basic towel? On closer inspection, it becomes clear that there is more to this piece than meets the eye. The fabric used is not your average terry cloth towel; it is a high-quality cotton blend that is soft and lightweight. The skirt also features Balenciaga's logo embroidered on the back, adding an element of luxury and exclusivity.

Balenciaga caters to a niche audience of luxury fashion enthusiasts who are not afraid to splurge on unique and statement pieces. For them, the price tag may not be a significant deterrent as they value the brand's reputation and appreciate its unconventional designs.

However, the question still remains – is it worth it? Does this towel skirt justify its exorbitant price tag? That answer ultimately depends on one's personal perception of luxury and willingness to spend on it. For some, it may be a ridiculous waste of money, while for others, it could be a coveted and unique addition to their wardrobe.

