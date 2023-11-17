Miss Universe 2023 Date and Time: When and where to watch the LIVE streaming

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miss Universe 2023 Date and Time

Miss Universe 2023: Get ready to witness the much-awaited 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant. This year, El Salvador is set to host the event on November 18, where representatives from 90 countries will take part for the coveted title, aiming to succeed R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States. Organizers have spilled the details, revealing that the next Miss Universe will be decided through a series of events, including personal statements, in-depth interviews, and dazzling presentations in evening gowns and swimwear.

Miss Universe 2023: When and Where to Watch The LIVE Streaming

Miss Universe 2023 is scheduled for November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST, following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. This year's noteworthy feature is its partnership with Live Bash, a platform set to livestream both competitions. In the U.S., Telemundo will broadcast the event in Spanish, and The Roku Channel will provide streaming access.

In India, people can watch the final competition on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X (previous Twitter) account starting at 6:30 am on November 19, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Miss Universe 2023: What to Expect at the Event

The star-studded event will be hosted by the dynamic TV presenters Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Maria Menounos, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Besides, 12-time Grammy winner, John Legend will also mesmerise the event with his live musical performance.

Who is Representing India at Miss Universe 2023?

Shweta Sharda, a 23-year-old Chandigarh-born model, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe is all set to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador. Last year, Shweta stood out among 15 other contestants in a tough competition, securing the prestigious Miss Diva Universe title at the ceremony in Mumbai.

