Sonam Kapoor is slaying her fashion game, see latest pictures from Qatar 

Be it any style – traditional or contemporary, plain or boho - Sonam Kapoor slays and flaunts it like a pro. Her latest looks are proof.

New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2020 11:05 IST
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is happily married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, continues to steal the show with her looks. Be it any style – traditional or contemporary, plain or boho - Sonam slays and flaunts it like a pro. The actress has set major fashion goals for many, with her style statement. Currently in Qatar as the brand ambassador of Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2020, the Zoya Factor actress made fashion police worldwide go speechless and in awe of her sartorial elegance.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared some stylish pictures in a golden pantsuit and we are loving her Arabian daze avatar.

She shared another set of pictures in a red floral print long skirt, teamed with a white-collar shirt sporting tiny black prints. Rounding it off elegantly with a stylish pristine white statement jacket, Sonam looked breathtaking beyond words.

Adorning it with a glittery broach, Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings and captioned the pictures poetically.

