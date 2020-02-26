Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor is slaying her fashion game, see latest pictures from Qatar

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is happily married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, continues to steal the show with her looks. Be it any style – traditional or contemporary, plain or boho - Sonam slays and flaunts it like a pro. The actress has set major fashion goals for many, with her style statement. Currently in Qatar as the brand ambassador of Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2020, the Zoya Factor actress made fashion police worldwide go speechless and in awe of her sartorial elegance.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared some stylish pictures in a golden pantsuit and we are loving her Arabian daze avatar.

Sonam Kapoor

She shared another set of pictures in a red floral print long skirt, teamed with a white-collar shirt sporting tiny black prints. Rounding it off elegantly with a stylish pristine white statement jacket, Sonam looked breathtaking beyond words.

Adorning it with a glittery broach, Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings and captioned the pictures poetically.