Maha Shivratri 2021: Know history, significance, muhurat, vrat katha, how to celebrate this Hindu festival

Mahashivaratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. This year Mahashivratri falls on March 11. This Hindu festival is celebrated all over the country and devotees worship Lord Shiva by offering milk, fruits, bel patra and other things. They line up at Shiv Temples to offer their prayers on this day and also observe fast (vrat). They perform maha abhishekam where they bathe the Shiva Linga with milk and water. Shivaratri literally means the great night of Shiva or the night of Shiva

Mahashivratri 2021-- Shubh Yoga

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, there will be Shiva Yoga on March 11 at 9.24 am. After that, Siddha Yoga will continues till 8:29 am on 12 March. All mantras ans rituals performed during Shiva Yoga are termed auspicious. Along with this, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 9.45 pm.

Mahashivratri 2021: Auspicious time (Shubh Muhurat)

Mahashivaratri date - 11 March 2021

Mahanishith Kaal - On 11th March, from 11:44 am to 12:33 pm

Nishith Kaal Pooja Muhurta: From 12:06 am to 12: 55 am on March 11th

Duration: 48 minutes

Chaturdashi Tithi starts: 11 March - 2:39 pm onwards

Chaturdashi date ends: Till 12 March 12 - 3:00 pm

Mahashivratri 2021: History and Significance

There are many tales and folklore about how Maha Shivratri came into existence. According to common belief, on this day Lord Shiva drank the poison that came out from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan between gods and demons. He held the poison in his throat instead of swallowing it which made his throat turn blue. Shivji's name 'Neelkantha' was derived from this incident.

This Hindu festival is especially very important for women as they worship Lord Shiva and seek blessings for their happy married life. They wear new clothes and observe fast. Unmarried women seek blessing to get a good husband. Also, it is believed that anyone who utters the name of Shiva during Shivratri with pure devotion is freed from all sins. He or she reaches the abode of Shiva and is liberated from the cycle of birth and death.

Mahashivaratri 2021:

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, on the day of Shivratri, one should start with applying sandalwood paste to the Shivling and worship Lord Shiva. The shiving is first bathed with Panchamrit. After this, the mantra 'Om Namah Shivaya' should be chanted. Also, after Lord Shiva's worship, cow dung cakes should be burnt with sesame, rice and ghee. Then offer any one whole fruit. People usually offer dried coconut. A person can attain heaven by observing the fast, feeding Brahmins and donating lamps on this day.