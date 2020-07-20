Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hariyali Teej 2020: Puja Vidhi, Date, Time and Significance of the Sawan festival

Hariyali Teej 2020: Celebrated in the holy month of Sawan, the festival of Teej holds a special significance in the lives of married women. On the auspicious day they keep fast (vrat) and worship Lord Shankar and mother Parvati for the long life and good health of their husband. It is celebrated on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of the month of Savan. This year Hariyali Teej is being observed on July 23 but the festivities begin a few days earlier. It is usually said that the fast of Hariyali Teej is more difficult than that of Karwa Chauth because on this day wives do not eat or drink anything for about 30 hours. If you are also the one who will be celebrating the festival amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, then you should probably have a look at the lucky time, puja method, pooja material, and fast story.

Hariyali Teej 2020: Shubh Muhurat

The Tritiya Tithi starts at 7:22 PM on July 22 and shall end at 5:03 PM on July 23.

Hariyali Teej 2020: Puja Material Required

Since Goddess Parvati is worshipped on this day, therefore women require bangles, mahour, shell, vermilion, henna, bindi, kumkum, comb, other jewellery in addition to cumin, kalash, abhir, sandal, oil and ghee, camphor, curd, sugar, honey, milk and panchamrita for the puja. Other items needed include-- bel leaves, Banana leaves, Dhatura, Ankava tree leaves, Tulsi, Shami leaves, Black wet clay, Janive, thread and new clothes.

Hariyali Teej 2020: Puja Vidhi

Women observe fast from morning to night on Teej. In this fast, women worship the gods overnight and seek their blessings. In this celebration, the idol of Lord Shankar and Mata Parvati is created with sand along with statues of Ganesha, Parvati and Riddhi-Siddhi by mixing Gangajal in a pure soil. While making the statues, women remember the Gods and keep worshiping them in the process. After worshiping, women perform bhajan-kirtan throughout the night offer bilva patra, mango leaves, champak leaves and kevada to perform the aarti.

Hariyali Teej 2020: Puja Mantras

जब माता पार्वती की पूजा कर रहे हो तब-

ऊं उमायै नम:, ऊं पार्वत्यै नम:, ऊं जगद्धात्र्यै नम:, ऊं जगत्प्रतिष्ठयै नम:, ऊं शांतिरूपिण्यै नम:, ऊं शिवायै नम:

भगवान शिव की आराधना इन मंत्रों से करनी चाहिए

ऊं हराय नम:, ऊं महेश्वराय नम:, ऊं शम्भवे नम:, ऊं शूलपाणये नम:, ऊं पिनाकवृषे नम:, ऊं शिवाय नम:, ऊं पशुपतये नम:, ऊं महादेवाय नम:

