Five common hair care mistakes that lead to hair loss. STOP them now!

Millions of people worldwide are affected by the common problem of hair fall. Losing some hair every day is normal, but excessive hair fall can be a cause for concern. There are various causes of hair fall such as hormonal changes, stress, medications, genetics, and nutritional deficiencies. It can be prevented by making simple changes to your hair care routine. Here is how simple changes can make a big difference in maintaining healthy hair.

Overuse of hair styling tools

Using hair styling tools such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers too frequently can damage your hair and lead to hair fall. The heat from these tools can weaken your hair follicles, making your hair prone to breakage. Therefore, it’s important to limit the use of these tools and opt for natural hairstyles that don’t require any heat styling.

Improper washing

Improper washing is another common mistake that can contribute to hair fall. Many people use hot water to wash their hair, which can strip away the natural oils from the scalp and cause dryness. Additionally, using harsh shampoos and conditioners can also damage your hair. Therefore, it’s important to use lukewarm water for washing your hair and opt for mild shampoos and conditioners that are suitable for your hair type.

Tight hairstyles

Tight hairstyles such as ponytails and braids can also contribute to hair fall. Pulling your hair too tightly can lead to traction alopecia, a type of hair loss that occurs when the hair is pulled too tightly from the scalp. Therefore, it’s important to avoid tight hairstyles and opt for loose hairstyles that don’t put too much stress on your hair follicles.

Chemical treatments

Chemical treatments such as hair colouring, perming, and straightening can also damage your hair and subsequently lead to hair fall. The chemicals used in these treatments can weaken your hair and make it prone to breakage. Therefore, it’s important to limit the use of these chemical treatments and opt for natural hair care products.

Poor diet

Your diet plays a crucial role in the health of your hair. A diet that is low in nutrients such as protein, vitamins, and minerals can lead to hair fall. Therefore, it’s important to eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

How can I accelerate my hair growth?

Ans: You can make your hair grow faster by taking care of your scalp and hair, maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and minimizing stress.

How can I prevent split ends?

You can prevent split ends by avoiding excessive heat styling, using natural hair care products, trimming your hair regularly, and avoiding harsh chemicals.

