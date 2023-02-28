Beat the heatwave this summer with these four cooling facemasks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Beat the heatwave with these four cooling facemasks

Summer brings along a host of skincare problems, ranging from sunburn to pigmentation. Despite using sunscreen with a high SPF, the heatwave in tropical regions can still have adverse effects on the skin. This renders even the best cosmetic products ineffective in providing adequate protection. There are, however, remedies to counter the effects of prolonged exposure to sunlight during summer. Here are the cooling face masks that can help soothe and treat the skin.

Aloe vera mask

For a cool and revitalizing sensation, Aloe Vera is a highly effective ingredient that can be applied to the skin. It has immediate soothing properties that help alleviate inflammation and redness. To make a skin treatment, mix two tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel with a few drops of lemon juice, apply it to your face, leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse it off with warm water.

Multani mitti, rosewater, and mint pack

Multani mitti has been a popular remedy for various skin issues and face masks for many years. Additionally, rosewater and mint are well-known for their cooling properties. Rosewater is commonly used in beverages and dishes for its flavour, while mint is an essential ingredient in cooking.

To create a skin treatment, mix one tablespoon of Multani mitti with one tablespoon of rosewater and a paste made from the mint. To achieve the right consistency for application, you can add a small amount of milk. Apply the mixture to your skin and leave it on for the desired amount of time.

Cucumber and yoghurt face mask

During the summer months, cucumbers are highly sought after. They are an excellent source of water, which can help relieve sunburn and refresh the skin. Cucumber slices are also commonly used to diminish under-eye dark circles, while cucumber juice can help alleviate itching, rashes, acne, and blemishes caused by excessive heat.

To create a face mask, mix cucumber pulp with plain yoghurt and apply it to the face and neck. Allow it to sit for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with plain water.

Coffee face mask

The coffee powder can be an effective exfoliant that helps remove dead skin cells and reduces puffiness around the eyes. To create a mask, mix two tablespoons of coffee with one tablespoon each of milk and honey to form a paste. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Finally, moisturize your face to keep your skin hydrated.

Benefits of using cooling face mask

Cooling face masks can offer several benefits, including reducing puffiness, calming irritated skin, hydrating dry skin, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The frequency of use depends on your skin type and the specific ingredients in the face mask. It is recommended to use a face mask once or twice a week to help keep your skin healthy and refreshed.

