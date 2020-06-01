Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Painting white or cream colour in locker room brings prosperity

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about placing an elephant pair in the room of husband and wife. Keeping an elephant statue in the bedroom increases love and respect between husband and wife. In addition to the bedroom, a picture of Lakshmi Ma sitting between two elephants with their trunks raised in air at the door of the vault should be painted and the room in the vault should be painted cream or off white.

With this, happiness and prosperity prevail in the family and the financial condition is strengthened. Also, to avoid economic crises, put soil under the elephant's foot in the well.

But if you want to increase your memory, then make 6 tablets by kneading that soil with ghee and water and put vermilion in a box and keep it hidden in the south-west direction of your room. On the other hand, if you want to conquer your enemies and solve everything without fighting and fights, then you should donate the bead to the Mahavata of the elephant.

