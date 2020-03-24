Vastu Tips: It's auspicious to place family photo in south-west direction at home

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about putting a picture of the members of the family at home. There are definitely pictures in every house. In the earlier days when photography was not there, people used to make handmade paintings or photographs of the members and place them in their homes. But nowadays digital cameras have come, now all you have to do is click the photo and hang it. But many times it happens that we get to put a lot of different types of pictures in the house but in all this, we forget to take care of the vastu shastra according to which the photo frames should be hung in the house.

According to Vastu, a picture of family members together in a happy posture must be hung in the house. This makes all the members very happy whenever they see those pictures. By doing this, love grows in the house and harmony is there among all. On the other hand, if we talk about the direction of the picture, the corner of the south-west direction is the best for hanging the photo frame. This increases the positivity of that picture even more.

