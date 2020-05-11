Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the construction of toilets at home in the north-east direction, that is, the northeast. The north-east direction is considered to remove the darkness of ignorance. The abode of Lord Shiva, the lord of all beings, is believed to be in this direction. This is the most important place in any house. This corner of the house is suitable for worship or meditation.

Whenever there is a powerful activity in life, this direction makes life balanced by assimilating that roar. In this direction of the house, the toilet is like a toxin, that is, the construction of a toilet in this direction is completely forbidden.

It is considered auspicious to have a pit in the northeast, so some people gladly make a mourning pit in the northeast, but it is not at all appropriate. If due to some reason, toilets have to be built in the northeast, then it is advisable to move the pit of mourning pit to the north. If a toilet is already built in a northerly angle and it is not possible to remove it, then yellow color should be made as a remedy in that direction and a picture of a lion should be applied while hunting in that direction.

