Vastu Tips: Constructing storeroom in wrong direction turns the father-son relationship sour. Know how

Yesterday we told you how the defects in Vastu Shastra of your home can cause hindrance in the relationship between a father and a son. In Vastu Shastra tip by Acharya Indu Prakash today, know about the defects due to which such a situation arises. If you have constructed a storeroom or a storehouse in the northeast direction of your house, then know the reason why it is absolutely wrong.

This is the first reason for ruining this direction. In this direction, the construction of the storeroom causes problems in the father-son relationship and bring distrust between the two.

Apart from the storeroom, the kitchen or toilet should also not be built in this direction. This adversely affects the health of the entire family. Apart from this, there are many other Vastu doshas due to which the tension between father and son increases.

