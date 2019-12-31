Love Horoscope 2020: Love or cheating, know what's in store for you this year according to the zodiac sign

Everyone wants to know how their new year is going to be. Be it about the health or the love life, knowing about what's in store for you as per your zodiac sign is what everyone needs right now. In the year 2020, Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that 'Shani' is going to change his sign after two and a half years which will definitely have an effect on all the sun signs and their love life. What do the stars of your fortune say in the coming new year 2020? How will your love life, will love increase in marital relationships? Learn the answers to all these questions from Acharya Indu Prakash here:

1. ARIES

This year your relationship will be stronger than before. If you are away from your spouse due to job, business or work, then this year all the distances will be ended. The partner will continue to get more support throughout the year. Your spouse will appreciate your feelings. You can also take your partner to a hill station. This year is going to be good for Lovemate too. The love with each other will be deepened. Unmarried people can get marriage proposals.

2. TAURUS

After September 23 this year, you have to take some care in your married life. But with the blessings of elders, peace and harmony will remain in your life. You will get family support throughout the year. By the middle of this year, a new relationship can also begin. Those who are not married yet can get any good proposal. If problems are considered with a calm mind, sweetness will come in love affairs and you will also be greatly influenced by your partner's behavior. You can also get child happiness.

3. GEMINI

The married life of this zodiac will be normal this year. But you may have to take a little care towards your married life by 23 September, but do not worry, after 23 September, all the long-lasting relationships in the relationship will end. You will continue to get family support throughout the year. Those who have not been married yet, or the girls who are having difficulty in marriage, will surely get the path of marriage after March 30. This year, while taking any decision related to family, do take the advice of your spouse.

4. CANCER

For those of this sign, married life will be a bit stressful this year. With the entry of Saturn on the seventh place after January 24, the battle of civil war will take place. And after March 30, you are likely to experience extreme constancy in married life. In such a situation, discuss problems with love, results will be good as well as positive changes will be seen in the behavior of the partner. You should avoid reacting without hearing the whole thing about your spouse. Only then will there be sweetness in the relationship.

5. LEO

Your marriage relationship will be normal this year. New guests can come to your house this year. At the end of the year, you will have a good time with your spouse, which will add to the sweetness in the relationship. Surprise your partner with a gift of her choice. There may be a slight decline in the health of the partner, you do not need to panic, everything will be fine with time. Whose marriage is going on, by the end of this year, you are expected to get a good partner.

6. VIRGO

The married life of Virgo zodiac signs will be very spectacular from 30 March to 14 May. If you want to express love to someone, then you can get a positive response. Unmarried people can find new relationships in the meantime. Helping the poor can improve deteriorating relationships. Restrain your speech in the month of November, otherwise there may be controversy. If your estrangement is going on with your spouse, everything will be fine between you by December. Your year is going to be very good in terms of love.

7. LIBRA

Your married life will be a bit stressful this year. Mangalik works can be organized at home. There may be some challenges in love life. Misunderstandings can also come between you, but there is no need to panic. In the end the result will be in your favor. You will spend a good time with your spouse in the middle of the year. You can surprise the partner by giving them a gift. You can plan to go on a trip. You can also get child happiness.

8. SCORPIO

This year your relationship will be stronger than before. The husband and wife will spend good time with each other. The mutual understanding of both of you will be good. You can also think a bit about both future planning. Unmarried people can get marriage proposals. A close relative can help establish your new relationship. Those who want to have a love marriage, can see the right opportunity this year and also talk to their family, you have every chance of success.

9. SAGITTARIUS

This year there will be a distance from life partner in connection with job and business or for any reason. But with the help of means of communication, you will constantly be in contact with your partner. You will try to understand your partner's words. There can be a special person in the life of single people, people who are bound in the bond of new marriage, they will try their best to understand each other in this new year. Apart from this, any extra marital affair of married people is being feared.

10. CAPRICORN

This year is going to be great in terms of married life. Spouse will get support in difficult circumstances. Sweetness will increase between husband and wife. Towards the end of the year, traveling abroad with a partner is expected. Those who are thinking of proposing, they should take a little time and move forward, they will get a positive response. If you gift a car to your spouse on his birthday, or buy a new property in his name, it will increase your affection. There may be some ups and downs in the marriage relationship in the middle of the year, but both will strengthen the relationship with mutual consent.

11. AQUARIUS

This year there will be sweetness in your love affairs. You will be greatly influenced by the behavior of the partner. You will get to spend good moments with your spouse. You can also get child happiness. For those who want to change their love life into marriage, this year will be great. If you like someone and want to propose it, then express your love in the month of February, you will definitely get success.

12. PISCES

People with Pisces will get full support from their spouses. The distance between your married relationships will end. You need to build trust in your spouse. You should also avoid unnecessary anger. To strengthen your relationship, you should keep going on a small trip with your spouse from time to time. The arrival of a new member in the house can increase happiness in marital life. Friendship with someone in college can turn into love.

