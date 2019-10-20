Image Source : INSTAGRAM Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions according to your zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 20, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): We often blame our luck for the failure in professional or personal life but in reality, it is the position of our stars that determine how our day will go. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for your professional, personal and social life today according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today, you can plan to travel somewhere with a friend. Spending time with family members will create understanding among everyone. You can befriend a colleague in the office. Today will be beneficial for the people of art and literature of this zodiac. You may get some new opportunities. Necessary work will be done according to your plans.

Taurus

Students will get some big achievement. Today you will benefit in everyday work. You will get back the money stuck in business. You will feel comfortable in regular work. Some people will expect more from you. Your work will be completed in time. You can get new responsibility, in which you will get success. Chant the Gayatri Mantra, you will get success in all your work.

Gemini

Today you will feel energetic. Today is a good day for students of this sign. You can get success in love affair. Your married life will be better. Your mind will be happy. You may have to handle multiple tasks at once. A sudden plan to go out with family can happen. Hard work will be more today, but you will get success. Donate clothes to the needy, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Cancer

Today, you will get a little help from family members. Help of seniors in office work can complete your stalled project. The atmosphere of the house will remain like a party with the arrival of a relative. You should avoid family disputes. Today will be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. Offer water to Sun God, all your troubles will be removed.

Leo

Today will be a mixed day. Your money may get stuck somewhere. Increasing spending may make you a bit nervous. You can plan to roam at hill station with your spouse. Some work can take more effort and time than anticipated. You can try to improve relationships. Any decision should be taken carefully, it will be better. Help the needy, all will be well with you.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will be able to complete the work in office. Today is the day for students studying the law of this zodiac to be happy. You will also get a chance to intern with a senior lawyer. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Whatever help you expect, you will get in time. Feed bread to the dog, you will get success in everything.

Libra

Today will be your normal day. Parental advice can work for you. There is a possibility of dispute with the child. You should try to negotiate and settle the matter peacefully. Some cases may also get entangled. You can be a bit emotional. You should avoid hurrying in any work. Take blessings of elders of the house, all work will be successful.

Scorpio

Today there is a possibility of getting your stalled money back. You can think of doing new things, which will give you opportunities to gain further wealth. Your mind may feel inclined more towards worshipping. You can get help from some people in a difficult situation. Your material comforts will increase.

Sagittarius

Today you will suddenly gain money. Many of your plans will be completed in time. There will be a happy atmosphere in your family. You will get a lot of success in the field. You will gain a lot from your energy. Your heart's desire will be fulfilled. You will get benefit in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve the future. Children will give you reason to be proud. Offer fruits in the temple, success will kiss your footsteps.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. The seniors in the office can give you some gifts by being happy with your work. One-way thinking can get you in trouble. You should control your speech. You can be very busy in some work. You should avoid being stubborn over anything. Excessive disputes can also come in front of you. Your health will fluctuate. Feed the cow bread, all your problems will be removed.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. The arrival of a relative at home will create a happy atmosphere in the family. You can also go for a walk with them for entertainment. Your financial condition will be better. New avenues of progress will open. You will spend better time with family. Some thoughtful tasks will be completed. Offer water to the Sun, family relationships will be stronger.

Pisces

Today you can hear good news. It may be possible to meet an old friend who can benefit you in the future. Your entire focus will be on advancing your career. You will feel quite good by helping a needy person. Conversations with friends can end some of your tension. Apply sandalwood tilak on your forehead, your career will be assured.