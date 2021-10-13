Horoscope Oct 13: On Ashtami, Cancerians should avoid trusting unknown people, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope October 13: Know about your Zodiac sign

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get opportunities for career advancement. Also, you will be admired among the people. If you want to start a new business then you will get the full support of your family members. You may come across something that will make you feel happy. Pray to Goddess Mahagauri, there will be an increase in wealth and grain.

Taurus

You will suddenly get something that you have been looking for a long time. For those, who are associated with the business of tours and travels, will have a profitable day. You will get a chance to partner with a big company. Spouse will be happy with you. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Gemini

People associated with the field of education will get an opportunity to learn something new. There are chances of promotion of people doing jobs. Women will have less workload in the office. Offer 'arghya' to Lord Sun by putting some grains of rice in water, health will remain better.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be mixed. Don't rely too much on an unknown person. Students will have to work harder in their studies. There will be an advancement in work of those associated with the business of clothes. You should avoid expressing your opinion on the affairs of others.

Leo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will make a plan to make yourself financially strong. Lawyers will get help from an old senior legal advisor. You will get rid of problems related to knees. Keep full faith in your life partner, the relationship will get stronger. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, obstacles coming in marriage will be removed.

Virgo

Today your prestige in society will increase. You will participate in any social function through social media. Everyone in the office will be impressed by your actions. A relative will come to meet you at home and enjoy different dishes with them. You will gift some gold jewellery to your spouse. Offer red flowers to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for profit.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Due to some important work, you may have to stay late in the office today. If you want to invest money somewhere then today is a good day. You will talk about something with family members. Students associated with the field of IT will get job offers. Offer halwa to Maa Durga, prosperity will remain in life.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will try to find happiness in small things. Opponents will extend a hand of friendship in front of you. Children will take the help of someone in completing school homework. Your health is going to be good. The elders of the house will give you the best suggestions. Read 'Durga Stotra', financial condition will be strong.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness. The shopkeepers are going to get more money than expected. Whatever work you raise your hand in, will definitely be successful. Students will get a chance to learn something new. You will get the support of your elder brother. Court related problems will be resolved.

Capricorn

Today will be a day for success in work. You should avoid getting too emotional. Your spouse will try to understand your points. You will take accurate decisions even in difficult situations. Those, who are associated with the business of gold and silver, the speed of their work will increase. Donate ghee at the shrine, family relationships will be stronger.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a very good day. You will feel yourself full of pride. You will get some good news from your spouse. Those who work in web designing will get a big project. People associated with politics will get a chance to attend any social function. Give clothes to the needy, there will be happiness in life.

Pisces

Today your financial problems will be solved, a friend will help you. In the evening you will spend a good time with family members. Everything will be good in terms of health too. Students preparing for government jobs will get some good news. Offer coconut to Goddess Durga.