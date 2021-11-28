Horoscope Nov 28: Gemini people should be mindful of what they speak, know predictions for others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Aries

Today all your work will be completed as per your wish. You will spend happy moments with your children. The day is auspicious for the students of this zodiac who are doing engineering, there may be a call for a job from a big company. Married life will be full of happiness. It will be beneficial to contact other people in the field of business. You will get success in government work.

Taurus

Today you will do better in your workplace. You will get a chance to participate in some social work. You will get success in hard work. College students of this amount will get a chance to be involved in new activities. Your unfinished government work will be completed. Will think about doing some new work. There will be an increase in material comforts.

Gemini

Today your thought work will be completed. You will have to buy some household items. When talking to someone, keep your words in mind. Family disputes will be settled. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen. Take special care of children's health. People doing dry fruit business will get more profit than daily.

Cancer

Today you will try to control your expenses. Unmarried people of this zodiac will get love proposal. Your ambitions will increase in the coming times. You will also get some new responsibilities soon. You will be called for an interview in your preferred company. You will get a new project which you will be successful in completing. Married life will be full of happiness.

Leo

Today you will feel relaxed because your work is completed on time. In some case a big decision has to be taken. Go out with your friends and spend some happy moments. Some important things will benefit you. Businessmen of this zodiac may have to make an important meeting with someone. The situation will be fine in terms of money. Will make time for friends and family.

Virgo

Today you will go shopping with your parents, there you will get good discount. People of this zodiac who are associated with tour and travel, their income will increase. You will get to handle the responsibility of some big work in the family in which you will also be successful. You will get help from people working together in the office. Your plans will be successful. People will appreciate your hard work.

Libra

Today, whatever work you want to do, will be completed easily. You will make a new plan to do your work properly. To maintain your prestige, you should cooperate in the works of society. There will be good news from the child side. Happiness will increase in married life.

Scorpio

Today your work will be completed on time. Before doing any work, you should definitely take the opinion of your elders. You will benefit from this. There will be volatility in business. A sudden meeting with a special person will change the direction of your career. Borrowing transactions should be avoided. Today you should keep away from negative thoughts. Your financial condition will remain better.

Sagittarius

Today parents will make up their minds to go to some nearby picnic spot with their children. Will also plan to go to some functions. The atmosphere in the office is going to be favourable. You should give your opinion only after listening carefully to the words of the boss. You should keep your diet right. You will get the support of your parents.

Capricorn

Today, children will give you some good news, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Your health will be better than before. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work done in the past. Your name will be in creative works. People will want to learn from you. You will get benefit in financial matters. Will take new steps to make the future better. You will get applause from the boss in office work.

Aquarius

Today any of your big work will be completed with the help of children. In the evening, will go to a religious place with family members. There will be some great news. Students of this zodiac will remain inclined towards studies. Some new responsibilities will come which you will fulfill successfully. Health will be good. There will be profit from a partnership in business.

Pisces

You will spend most of your time with family members. Today it can be a little difficult for you to make a decision. Your financial condition will improve. You will have more work in the office. The day is going to be good for married people of this zodiac. Changes will happen in your life for the better. An old friend may come home to meet you. There will be cooperation of colleagues in the work.