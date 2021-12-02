Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Dec 2: Leo people will get responsibility of new project, know predictions for others

Aries

You will have a great day today. Today you will get success in all the tasks. Your prestige will increase. You will plan to go to some function. Spouse will be impressed by your honesty. You should be ready for some new experiences. For the students of this zodiac, today will be more beneficial than other days. At the same time, their attention will remain focused on studies. Parental advice will be beneficial for you.

Taurus

Today your respect will increase in the society. With the help of some friends in the office, your project will be completed. Today is a favorable day for students who want to pursue higher education. You will get help in studies from teachers. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. You will get an opportunity to go to a religious event. Close people will have some expectations from you. Relationship with spouse will improve. The day is going to be good for lovemates.

Gemini

Today, we will make a plan to go somewhere with family members. You should avoid sharing your words with strangers. With the help of colleagues in the office, you will complete your work on time. Today you will get a chance to spend time with family. This will improve your family relations further. Today your expenses are likely to increase. Expenses need to be controlled. Lovemates will get some surprise today.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. Most of the thought work will be completed gradually. You will discuss a special matter with friends. There will be ups and downs in the financial situation. Your mood may get a little bad because of a stranger, but by the evening the mood will improve on its own. You will make a plan to go somewhere with your spouse. You can get a little emotional by remembering some old things.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get some great benefit from someone special. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Your health will be good. Today you will get the responsibility of a new project. You will get new opportunities related to career. You will get a chance to connect with new people. There will be a long talk on the phone with an old friend. Today is going to be a good day for Lovemates. Those who are having differences in their married life, it will end today.

Virgo

You will have a good day today. You will meet a close friend on the way, with whom you will be happy to meet. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will benefit a lot in the future. There are chances of you getting sudden monetary gains. Lovemates will make a plan to go on a trip. Students today need to focus on studies. There will be happiness in married life.

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today there will be harmony in your family. You will make a plan to go out somewhere with your classmates. Avoid trusting an unknown person excessively. Today you will make up your mind to buy a vehicle. Today will be a normal day for lovemates. Today you should avoid getting into any debate. Spouse's support will be available in the works. Will buy some household items today. You will get the gift of your choice from lovemates.

Scorpio

Today you will spend your energy in good works. Your interest in academic work will increase. You will get the support of your life partner. Will make a plan to do some auspicious work today. If you finish the work in the office on time, you will be eligible for everyone's applause. With the right plan, you will make a difference in your career. You will go somewhere with friends. Chances of meeting some special people are being made, with whom some important matters will be discussed.

Sagittarius

You will have a wonderful day today. You will get the help of a friend in the stalled work. Along with this, some special good news will also be available. You will have some new responsibilities, which you will be able to fulfill. You will be very close to success in your career. You will get full support from the people working together in the office. Some new ideas will come to your mind. You will make a new plan, you will also be successful in this.

Capricorn

You will have a good day today. Relatives will continue to visit the house. Also, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house till evening. Today your health is going to be better. Today will be a sweet day for lovemates. Students of this zodiac will get positive results in their career. You will get a chance to help other people. The support of parents will continue in the works. With the help of elder brother, any stalled work will be completed.

Aquarius

Today your day will be favourable. With your ability, you will complete all the work easily. There will be mutual harmony in married life. Meeting new people will be beneficial for your future. Today there will be excess of confidence. High officials will be happy with you. Also, your thoughts will be given importance. Marriage proposals will come to unmarried people. Today your interest will be towards social work. Lovemates will respect each other.

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. You have to take a big decision in some matter. Also you will be successful in this too. There are chances of some big profit for the businessmen. Your wisdom will keep you away from all kinds of troubles. You will have to run away from some office work. The stopped money will be returned. Today your married life will be excellent. Lovemates keep trust in each other, the relationship will remain strong.