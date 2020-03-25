Horoscope Navratri Day 1, March 25, 2020: Check astrology predictions for Pisces, Aries, Cancer and others

Know how your day will unfold

There are days that can really have a toll on you and stress you a lot. You can be gloomy and sad for no reason. In that case, well, it’s not your fault but it can be the planetary positions that make you feel in that way. To help you, we are here with a few astrology tips. From professional success to love and family relationships, everything is said to have a direct or indirect relation to the alignment of the stars. So, go ahead and shape your day as per the predictions and cherish every moment of your life. Even if you have little faith in astrology, there's no harm in following a thing or two according to your convenience. Well, who knows it might have an impact. Check out what March 25 i.e. Day 1 of Navratri holds for you.

ARIES

Today you will get some inspiration from a special person. If you go to the religious place with your parents on the first day of Navratri, then your whole day will go well. Your health will be better than before. Today, you will get some new ideas for business from friends. Your reputation will increase in society. People will be happy with your behavior. In married life, sweetness will increase, relationships will get better. Read Durga Chalisa on this day, new paths of progress will open.

TAURUS

Today the whole day will feel refreshed. Due to the religious work around you, positive energy will remain in you. You will partner with a big business group. You will get more money than expected. People associated with the art field will get a chance to go to a function. People will appreciate your creativity. Today you will visit the temple of Goddess with the family. Take the blessings of Goddess Durga, wealth will increase.

GEMINI

Today will bring good results for you. Today will be a better day for commerce students of this amount. Problems coming in any subject will be overcome today by the grace of Goddess Shailputri. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today there will also be a pooja recitation in the office. Juniors will be ready to help you. Relationships with Lovemate will improve, you will make a plan to deal with them. Today, with the grace of Goddess, any of your work will be completed very easily. Offer cloves to Goddess Shailputri, the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant.

CANCER

Today, if you focus your attention in the worship of Goddess Shailputri, you will soon get good fruits. In case of money, you should avoid taking any kind of tension. A little hard work is required in the field. You will get full support from parents. There will be a situation like fluctuation in health. You should take care of the health of your family members as well. Also you should try to keep your mind calm. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Durga ji, all your troubles will be removed.

LEO

Today you should keep your relationships with everyone better. Youths looking for employment will get a good job offer. Today you need to take some care while driving. Booksellers of this amount will get more benefits than everyday. The day will be great for lovemates. If you are thinking of doing some auspicious work, then you can do it during Navratri. Offer red chunri to Maa Shailputri, all will be well with you.

VIRGO

Today you will get support from some people in government work, so that your work will be completed on time. If you will perform religious ceremonies at home. Today you will get success in your work. Along with this, family members will also get full support. You will see new paths of progress open. Students preparing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Offer flowers to Maa Durga, all your works will be successful.

LIBRA

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will get a chance to go to any religious event. You need to be a little careful at the workplace. You will have to try to get support from colleagues. Today you have to go out somewhere in connection with work. There will be harmony in family relationships. Sweetness will remain in married life. Offer Kheer to the Goddess Shailputri, all the stopped work will be complete.

SCORPIO

Today with the blessings of Maa Durga, your thought works will be completed. You will get some good news from friends. You will receive officers in the office. Today your progress is sure. Today you will make up your mind to get a vehicle. You will continue to receive blessings from elders. Everything will be better in terms of health as well. Today you will go to visit the temple with the family. Big money is expected to benefit. Offer coconut to Durga ji, problems will be solved.

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will also be involved in your special friend's house worship. Your health will be good. Today you will get many chances of profit. Children of this zodiac will do something creative today. Any of your important work will be completed on time today. There will be happiness in married life. Marriage proposals will come to unmarried people. The property of taking property remains. Today, you will get rid of any healthy problem that has been going on for a long time. Offer Halwa to Goddess, there will be opportunities for benefits in life.

CAPRICORN

Today you will think about your career. You can start anew for some work, and today the first day of Navratri is very auspicious. Today you will try to maintain a sense of love with family members, which will strengthen the relationships. Parental support will continue to be received in the works. Due to religious rituals at home, people will continue to come. Offer Mishri to Maa Durga, and it will strengthen your family relations.

AQUARIUS

Today, the solution to all your work will come out in jokes. Your work will also be appreciated in the office. You will get a chance to give your opinion for a project. Officers will also like your opinion. You will be interested in writing. Goddess Shailputri will increase your happiness and good fortune. Will go to see a religious place with a spouse. There will be sudden money gains. Offer the goods of makeup to Maa Durga, success will continue in all works.

PISCES

Today you can take a big decision. You will get support from friends. You will plan to shop with your spouse. Children of this zodiac will study well. Everyone's health will remain good in the family. Your financial condition will be normal. Positivity will remain in life. Lovemates will get a gift, which will further strengthen the relationship. Offer boiled gram to the goddess, the financial side will be strong.