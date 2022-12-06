UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: Result announced | check direct link and how to download

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC UPSC CSE Mains results out

UPSC CSE Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Exam Mains Result. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website. It was anticipated that the commission will release the admit card in the first or the second week of December. The UPSC CSE Exams were held on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022. Earlier, the candidates were asked to keep their documents ready.

Direct link to save and download the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022:

Know how to check and download the UPSC CSE Result 2022:

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Step 2. On the homepage, go for what's new section. Step 3. In this section, click on the link 'Result: Civil Services Mains Exam.' Step 4. You will be directed to a new tab. Step 5. Enter your login credentials if asked. Step 6. Save and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: Declared! check results on this website