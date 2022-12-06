UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: Declared! check results on this website

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: The result for Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) CSE Mains is out. Students can now check and download their results from the official website of UPSC. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 were waiting for the result for so long. A pdf has been released by the UPSC mentioning the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Qualified students will now be called for the interview round. For this, the candidates must keep their documents ready for the next stage.

The UPSC CSE Mains exam was conducted on 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25 September. Now the window for DAF II will be activated. The qualified candidates will move to the next round if they have filled out the DAF II forms. As per the news reports, the schedule and admission tickets will be released once the DAF II window will get activated.

Direct link to check and download UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022:

The DAF-II form is activated on December 08, 2022. Once, the link for the DAF-II form gets activated, the candidates have to submit the form by December 14, 2022. A candidate who will fill out the DAF-II form will be called for the interview round. Students who will qualify for the UPSC CSE Mains Result will be eligible for the interview round. But they have to fill up the DAF-II form to proceed to the next round.

As per the official notice of UPSC, the Personality Tests or the interview round will be held next year. UPSC will soon release the schedule for the next rounds. The official notice for the next round will be available on the official website of the UPSC. Candidates who want to check and download their results should visit the official website. The procedure to check and download the UPSC CSE Mains Result will be informed here, on our website.

Also Read: Delhi: Directorate of Education suspends the recognition of DPS Rohini, here's why

Also Read: Fixed calendar for JEE (Main), NEET and CUET from 2023, government to roll out new rule