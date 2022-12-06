Fixed calendar for JEE (Main), NEET and CUET from 2023, government to roll out new rule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Fixed calendar for JEE (Main), NEET and CUET

Fixed calendar for JEE (Main), NEET and CUET: The Indian government is considering rolling out a fixed calendar for the undergraduate admission tests. In order to carry out the admission test hassle-free and to avoid last-minute confusion, the government is mulling over a new rule. Government can issue a fixed calendar for undergraduate admission tests like the JEE (Main), NEET and CUET from 2023. To carry out the process smoothly government can soon make an announcement this week.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency can soon release the exam dates and registration dates for JEE Main. It is speculated that JEE (Main) 2023 will be held in two sessions. The date sheet for the first session is still awaited and is expected to release this week. As per a news report by TOI, sources in the University Grants Commission said that a committee is looking into the same matter. This new rule is expected to help young aspirants to prepare for the examination well.

An official informed that the first and second sessions of JEE (Main) 2023 can be conducted in mid-January and April 2023. CUET-UG is expected to be conducted in the third week of April and the first week of May. Whereas, the NEET will be held on the first Sunday of May. Slight information about the application process is also speculated to be mentioned in the standardized calendar.

JEE aspirants are waiting for the notification for JEE Mains 2023. NTA is likely to release the date sheet and the registration date for the first session of JEE Main this week. The officials also informed that some aspirants are asking to conduct the two engineering exams in April and May. And, the medical entrance exam in June. This can disrupt the new academic session.

