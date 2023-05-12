SSC CHSL 2021 scorecard out on ssc.nic.in, Check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL 2021 scorecard has been released on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2021 scorecard: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the final marks of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2021 today, May 12. Candidates can download their marks from the website of SSC using their login id and password.

The commission uploaded the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2021 on April 27 and the final marks of the candidates now have been uploaded. A total of 5998 candidates have been recommended for recruitment to the 6013 vacancies.

Candidates can access their scorecards at the official website by using their registered login id and password. The facility of downloading the SSC CHSL scorecard 2021 will be available till May 26.

SSC CHSL 2021: How to download final marks?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam'

Then, enter your registration number, roll number, and password

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam scorecard will appear on the screen

Download Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam scorecard and save it for future reference

