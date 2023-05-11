SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 for paper 2 released at ssc.nic.in, Raise objections if any before May 13

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2 out on ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC CPO Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces paper 2 exams 2022. All those who appeared in the SSC CPO tier 2 can download their answer keys from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted paper 2 for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces paper 2 exams 2022 on May 2, 2023, at different exam centers across the country. Now, the tentative answer keys along with the candidate's response sheets have been uploaded on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check SSC CPO paper 2 answer key 2023 using their credentials on the login page available on SSC website.

SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2: Raise objections, if any

According to the notice, candidates who have doubts about the SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2, may raise objections/challenge provisional answer keys online from May 11 to 13 till 4 PM on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. No representations will be considered after May 13 under any circumstances.

SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 Paper 2: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2' flashing on the homepage

It will take you to a new PDF.

Click on the link given in the bottom of the PDF

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your select the name of paper and click on submit

The login page will appear on screen

Enter your roll number, password and click on the login

SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2 along with response sheet will appear on the screen

Check SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2 and save it for future reference

If any doubt against the SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2, candidates may challenge the answer key by paying Rs. 100/-

After reviewing the representations against SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2, the commission will release the final answer keys. Candidates can directly access the SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2 by clicking on the above link.

Direct link to download SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 paper 2

