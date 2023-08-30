Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Last date to register for 277 Stenographer posts at hcraj.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 registration ends today

Rajasthan High Court will close the registrations for recruitment to the post of Stenographer today, August 30. Candidates who have not yet applied for the post of Rajasthan HC Steno recruitment 2023 can register online through the official website, hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan HC is conducting the recruitment process to fill a total of 277 posts of Stenographer. Candidates from general category, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer) and other states will have to pay a fee of Rs 700 as a registration fee, whereas candidates from BC (Non-Creamy Layer), OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 550 and SC, ST and PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 450.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post - Stenographer

Stenographer Total Posts - 277

Rajasthan HC Steno Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidate should have passed the class 12th in any stream and possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devnagri script and of Rajasthani Dialects.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2023: How to Apply