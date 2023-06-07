Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy rolls out for 583 Excise Constable posts, apply at jssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023

Jharkhand Excise Constable Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is conducting the registrations for Excise Constable Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC has started the registration process on June 1 and allowed candidates to register online till June 30, 2023. The Excise Constable competitive examination is being held to fill up a total of 587 vacant posts in the department. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the official notification before filling in the application form.

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 Date

Release date of short notification - May 24, 2023

Start date of online application - June 1, 2023

Last date to fill application form - June 30, 2023

Last date to pay application fee and upload photo & signature - July 2, 2023

Last date to print application form - July 4, 2023

Correction window - July 6 to July 8, 2023

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10th or its equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and maximum of 21 years.

Application fee

For General, OBC and EWS categories the registration fee is Rs 100 and for SC, ST categories, the registration fee is Rs 50.

How to apply