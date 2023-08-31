Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Link active, download at bsebstet.com

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 download

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has issued the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 admit card on the official website-- bsebstet.com. Aspirants can download their hall ticket using the registered mobile number and password. The BSEB will conduct the Bihar STET examination between September 4 and September 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state.

The admit card includes details such as registration number, roll number, candidate's name, photograph, signature, exam date and venue, reporting time and others. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the Bihar STET admit card on the exam day along with a valid photo ID proof. Aspirants are suggested to adhere to the exam day instructions and report at the examination centre on time to avoid any last minute hiccups.

The Bihar STET exam will be held online in computer based format (CBT) for a duration of 150 minutes. The examination will be organised in two shifts-- first shift will be held in the morning from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift will be held in the afternoon from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. The reporting time for morning shift students is 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM and for afternoon shift it is 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their admit card.

Visit the official website, bsebstet.com.

Search and click on the 'Bihar STET Admit Card 2023' link

On the new window, enter your application number and date of birth in the given spaces

The Bihar STET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket PDF and take a print of the same for future reference.

