Image Source : FILE Railways RRB NTPC 2019: Admit Cards to be released soon, check details

Railways RRB NTPC 2019: Admit Cards to be released soon, check details

The Railway Recruitment Board has received 1,26,30,885 applications for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) to fill 35,208 vacancies. This year, the Railways had invited applications from graduates under the non-technical category.

More than 1.80 crore candidates applied for the Group D exam last which is a first in the history of Railways. The exams were conducted to fill 62, 907 vacancies of Level-1 posts and were held in 152 shifts.

This year, prior to the elections, the NDA government announced nearly 3 lakh vacancies to be filled in various categories. About 5.09 crore applications were received by the Railways for 2,83,331 vacancies since 2018.

Even though the NTPC exam date and admit card were to be released this month, according to sources it would take another month or so to announce the RRB NTPC schedule.

Meanwhile, RRB has invited applications from public and private stakeholders to work as its Examination Conducting Agency (ECA). This means, there will be a further delay in the release of RRB NTPC exam schedule.

The RRB NTPC recruitment examinations will be conducted in three phases, computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2), followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

A similar number of high applications were received for the junior engineer examination. As many as 24,92,554 candidates applied of which 78,269 appeared for the computer-based exam stage I.

ALSO READ | SSC Recruitment 2019: Steno Grade C&D notification to be released

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board releases TRB hall ticket