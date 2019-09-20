SSC Steno Recruitment 2019

SSC Steno Recruitment 2019: Stenographer Grade C & D notification to be released. Check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019 notification today on its official website. Earlier, the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2019 recruitment notification was expected to release on 17 September 2019, which was now postponed. The news of SSC Steno Recruitment 2019 has been confirmed by SSC on its official website.

Aspirants can apply for the same through the official website. They are advised to go through the details before applying for the SSC Steno Recruitment 2019. Candidates are required to have passed Class 12 from recognised school/institute. The age limit must be within 18-27 years.

Candidates will be accessed through Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019, skill test followed by document verification. They must know that SSC Steno recruitment will be done through online mode only. The Steno examination will be a Computer Based Test after which a merit list will be prepared. Candidates will be given two hours to total 200 questions carrying one mark each. Out of 200, 50 questions will access General Intelligence and Reasoning. General Awareness section will have 50 questions while 100 questions will be asked in the section English Language and Comprehension.

To apply for the same candidates will be required to pay Rs 100 as application fees.