HP SET 2019 result DECLARED! Direct link, how to check here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the results of the HP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 for 22 subjects. Candidates who have appeared in the HP SET examination 2019 can check their results online at hppsc.hp.gov.in. In total, 720 candidates have successfully cleared the HP SET 2019.

The HP SET 2019 was held on November 22, 2020. The notification released on the official website contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been declared qualified in the respective subjects.

HP SET 2019 result: How to check

Visit official website of HPSC at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on the link that reads, "Press Note: Regarding result of the State Eligibility Test, 2019". A new page will be displayed on the screen. Download result and check your roll number in the list of qualified candidates to know your result.

HP SET 2019 result: Selection process

The qualified candidates are advised to submit the ORA (Online Recruitment Applications) self-attested copies of educational qualification i.e. Matriculation, Consolidated Detail Marks Sheet of Post Graduation along with Post Graduation Degree in concerned subject and category certificate to which he/she belongs, at the earliest to determine their eligibility so that the certificate(s) can be issued to the qualified candidates accordingly, reads the notification released on the official website.

The HP SET exam 2019 was conducted for 22 subjects. It is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.

