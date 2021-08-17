Kerala SET July 2021: Answer key released, direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kerala SET Answer key for July exam 2021 is now out.

Kerala SET July 2021: LBS Centre for Science & Technology has released the answer key for Kerala State Eligibility Test-July 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the KET-2021 can check the answer key on the official website of LBS Centre For Science & Technology at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

The SET-July 2021 examination was conducted on August 14, 2021.

The KTET paper was set in English and Malayalam and consists of 150 MCQ questions. Candidates can check the Kerala SET Answer key 2021 directly by clicking at the link given here - lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Kerala SET July 2021 answer keys: How to check

Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology -- bsedp.lbscentre.in On the homepage, click on the "Answer Keys" link. Candidates need to download the answer keys for the respective subjects. Candidates need to either click on version A or B for each subject to download the answer key. Download the answer keys in pdf format. Keep a hard copy for future use.

Kerala SET July 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates with class 12 qualifications are eligible for lower primary level. For the high school teacher level, candidates need a Bachelor's degree along with a BEd qualification.

