Kerala TET 2021 May registration process begins; check eligibility criteria, application process details

The interested candidates can apply for KTET through the website ktet.kerala.gov.in till May 6

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 29, 2021 11:32 IST
KTET 2021
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

The application process window will be closed on May 6 at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala TET 2021: The application process for the  Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET 2021) has started. Interested candidates can apply for KTET through the website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The application process window will be closed on May 6. 

Though the exam date has not been announced, KTET is likely to be held this year. The admit card will be released a week before the exam, and will be available online at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala TET 2021: Eligibility 

Candidates with class 12 qualification are eligible for lower primary level. For high school teacher level, candidates need a Bachelor's degree along with BEd qualification. 

The KTET paper is set in English and Malayalam, and consists of 150 MCQ questions. Apart from following the syllabus, the candidates can prepare through sample papers and solving mock tests. 

To apply through the website- ktet.kerala.gov.in, general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while reserve category candidates belong to SC/ ST and PWD will have to pay Rs 250.

