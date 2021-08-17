UPSSSC PET 2021 admit card released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UPSSSC PET admit card 2021 has been released at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2021 admit card: The admit card for the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) preliminary eligibility test (PET exam) has been released. The preliminary eligibility test will be held on August 24, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- upsssc.gov.in. The PET exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 20.

Over 20.73 lakh (20,73,540) candidates have been enrolled to appear for the PET exam. The PET exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSSSC PET 2021: How to download admit card

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in Click on the 'UPSSSC PET 2021' admit card link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number PET admit card will appear on the screen Download PET 2021 hall ticket, take a printout for further reference.

The application process for PET was earlier closed on June 21. For details on UPSSSC PET recruitment exam, please visit the website- upsssc.gov.in.

