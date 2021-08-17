Tuesday, August 17, 2021
     
SSC JHT Exam 2020: Detailed Option Form released, check important details here

The detailed option form for the SSC JHT exam 2020 has been released. Candidates can check the form at the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2021 17:17 IST
SSC
Image Source : PTI/FILE

SSC has released JHT exam detailed option form today.

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JHT Exam 2020 detailed options form on August 17. Candidates can check the detailed options form for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 from the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Those candidates who have qualified for the Paper 2 examination can fill in the detailed options form. The next round in documentation, which is scheduled to begin on August 31. 

SSC JHT Exam 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in
  • Click on SSC JHT Exam 2020 detailed options form link available on the home page
  • A new PDF file will open
  • Candidates will have to download the form and fill it
  • Once done, keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC JHT 2020: List of selected candidates 

The complete list of the selected candidates for document verification for recruitment to the above-mentioned posts was uploaded on 13 August. The eligible candidates can check the list of selected candidates and schedule for document verification on the official website.

SSC JHT 2020: Number of candidates appeared

This year a total of 1668 candidates were declared qualified for the Paper 2 exam. The examination was held on February 14. Based on the performance in Paper-I Paper-II, candidates have been shortlisted for Document Verification.

